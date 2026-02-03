Roger Goodell: No formal talks with union about adding 18th NFL game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there have been no discussions with the union about adding an 18th game to the season and said lengthening the season again was not inevitable.

The NFL added a 17th game in 2021 and Goodell has expressed interest in the past about adding an 18th game in place of one of the three exhibition games each team plays every season.

Goodell said a number of issues would have to be discussed with the union before an 18th game was added, including whether a second bye week was needed and the size of rosters to make sure it doesn’t have a negative impact on player safety and competitiveness.

“We have not had any formal discussions about it and frankly very little of any informal conversations,” Goodell said. “It is not a given that we will do that. It’s not something we assume will happen. It’s something we want to talk about with the union leadership.”

