Roger Goodell doesn’t expect anything divisive from Bad Bunny at Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday he doesn’t expect Bad Bunny to say anything divisive during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Puerto Rican musician won album of the year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. While accepting an earlier award, Bad Bunny criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for its dramatic expansion of immigration arrests.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” Bad Bunny said. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

Goodell was asked at his news conference to kick off Super Bowl week if he expects political statements from Bad Bunny, Green Day or any other artists performing at the game. He said Bad Bunny understands that the NFL is providing a platform “to unite people and be able to bring people together.”

“Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world,” Goodell added. “And that’s one of the reasons we chose him.”

