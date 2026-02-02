Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

NBC bringing Super Bowl pregame show to Alcatraz Island

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Super Bowl Visitors Guide

Super Bowl Visitors Guide

Photo Icon View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Super Bowl pregame show will be headed to Alcatraz Island.

NBC announced Monday that the network will broadcast part of its pregame show before Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks from the island that used to be a site of a maximum security federal prison.

The island has turned into a popular museum where more than 1 million visitors come each year. This will mark the first time there has ever been a live broadcast from there.

NBC will air multiple segments of its pregame show from Alcatraz with Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison and co-host Jac Collinsworth on sight.

Coverage will feature a look at the island’s historic significance as a military base, prison, and seabird conservation site.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.