NBC bringing Super Bowl pregame show to Alcatraz Island

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Super Bowl pregame show will be headed to Alcatraz Island.

NBC announced Monday that the network will broadcast part of its pregame show before Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks from the island that used to be a site of a maximum security federal prison.

The island has turned into a popular museum where more than 1 million visitors come each year. This will mark the first time there has ever been a live broadcast from there.

NBC will air multiple segments of its pregame show from Alcatraz with Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison and co-host Jac Collinsworth on sight.

Coverage will feature a look at the island’s historic significance as a military base, prison, and seabird conservation site.

