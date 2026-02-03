Shedeur Sanders likes Todd Monken’s ‘vibe’ and says he has a ‘connection’ with the Browns’ new coach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is excited to play for new Browns coach Todd Monken.

The rookie quarterback said he felt a “connection” after meeting with Monken at the team facility after the longtime offensive coordinator was hired last week.

“I’m thankful I was able to meet Coach, that he accepted that time that I could meet with him and all I can do is work,” Sanders said Monday before practice for the Pro Bowl Games.

Monken was Baltimore’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons. Lamar Jackson was the AP NFL MVP in 2023 and first-team All-Pro in 2024 under Monken.

“It’s truly great that he was able to coach Lamar and he was able to accomplish everything that he was able to accomplish in his life and his career,” Sanders said. “I feel like we definitely have a connection just in talking to him and seeing kinda like his vibe and he has a great vibe about him.”

Despite starting just seven games for Cleveland, the fifth-round pick was selected as a replacement for the league’s flag football all-star game between the two conferences.

“Yes, I was surprised,” Sanders said. “It wasn’t like I was just sitting there expecting it. … I’m not going to lie, a lot of the time I’m taking it day by day, having that method. … If you would tell me that this was going to happen at the beginning of the year, I couldn’t say that that would’ve happened. It’s amazing. I’m truly thankful for it. I get to come here and be around all these great players and coaches. It’s surreal.”

Sanders was expected to be a top-five pick in the draft last year but slipped to 144th. The Browns selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel ahead of him in the third round. Sanders got an opportunity after veteran Joe Flacco was traded and Gabriel got six starts.

Sanders went 3-4, completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 68.1 passer rating.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer