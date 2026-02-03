Macdonald’s focus on defense a perfect fit for Seahawks heading into Super Bowl

SEATTLE (AP) — Long before the Seattle Seahawks reached their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history, coach Mike Macdonald donned a blue, gas station attendant-style shirt with a team logo on the chest.

He made the fashion statement after the Seahawks put the finishing touches on their 2025 draft, just as he and president of football operations John Schneider did the year before.

Considering the way Macdonald has coached, and his team has played in a record-setting season, though, there is nothing phony about this workmanlike attire.

Macdonald’s shirt is representative of the kind of football team he envisioned building when he was hired by the Seahawks two years ago: a gritty, hard-nosed bunch with a focus on defense.

“It’s a testament to Mike for setting the culture,” said wide receiver Jake Bobo after Seattle’s 31-27 win against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game. “It’s a fun group, and it’s really fun to do this with this group.”

The Seahawks had one of the best defenses in the NFL in the 2025 season, one in which they set the franchise record for regular-season wins (14). No team allowed fewer points per game (17.2) and Seattle finished in the top seven in the league in sacks and interceptions.

And now, Macdonald is just one win away from becoming the first head coach to win a Super Bowl as the primary defensive play-caller for his team. Plenty of head coaches, such as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay and others, have done so while calling plays on offense.

In many ways, Macdonald has been a perfect match for Schneider two years after the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator was hired to replace Pete Carroll.

“With Mike, it’s this really clear, thoughtful, intense, intelligent messaging,” Schneider said.

Macdonald and Schneider have worked together to develop a group that emerged from the toughest division in the league by getting contributions from throughout the roster.

Yet while the breakout season of quarterback Sam Darnold and the record-setting season of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiba have helped, the Seahawks have reached the championship game thanks in large part to a defense led by key players such as Leonard Williams, Ernest Jones IV and Devon Witherspoon.

Though the secondary has dealt with injuries at times, they suffocated San Francisco’s offense and held off the Los Angeles Rams on their way to the Super Bowl.

“To be able to go against that defense every single day,” Darnold said, “that got us better as an offense.”

Seattle finished third in the league in scoring, and when Darnold cooled off a bit down the stretch, running back Kenneth Walker III helped pick up the slack in the late stages of the season.

Still, the one constant over the past five months has been a defense that has thrived under Macdonald.

The Seahawks have limited big plays thanks in part to nickel packages that frequently feature rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, who had three passes defensed in the NFC championship game. The defensive line is also one of the most rugged in the league with Williams, Byron Murphy II and DeMarcus Lawrence making life difficult for opposing offenses.

Macdonald has gotten a talented roster to buy into his vision.

“We only have one goal in mind, and obviously the job’s not done yet,” safety Coby Bryant said. “We still have more work to put in. (Macdonald) set the tone from day one, and we’re behind him.”

The city of Seattle is also hoping Macdonald can propel the franchise to its second Super Bowl victory.

Macdonald and Schneider already shared a meaningful moment together on the turf at Lumen Field after toppling the Rams two weeks ago.

They’re both hoping to repeat it Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium against the Patriots.

“The vision of wanting to get back here, produce a consistent championship-caliber football team for amazing fans, the 12s, and how loud it was,” Schneider said, “I had told him, ‘Dude, when we get this (place) rocking, you’re going to be shook.’ And I think he was.”

___

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer