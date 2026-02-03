Mike LaFleur has learned from some of the NFL’s best coaches. Now he’ll try to turn around the Cards

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike LaFleur has spent more than a decade in the NFL learning from some of the best in the coaching profession.

Now he’ll try to use that knowledge to turn around the Arizona Cardinals, who have usually been among the league’s worst teams over the same time period.

“If it were easy, it wouldn’t be worth it,” LaFleur said. “We know the work we’ve got in front of us.”

The 38-year-old — who comes to the Cardinals after three seasons as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator — was introduced as the team’s head coach on Tuesday and spent a big chunk of time discussing the mentors who helped get him to this point.

The list was impressive. LaFleur name-checked some of the league’s most respected names, including 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Rams coach Sean McVay, Titans coach Robert Saleh and Commanders coach Dan Quinn.

Then there’s his brother Matt LaFleur, who leads the Green Bay Packers and his dad Denny, who was an assistant at Central Michigan for years.

It’s a lot of knowledge. He might need it all to turn around these Cardinals, who finished 3-14 this past season, have made the playoffs just once in the past 10 seasons and are now on their ninth head coach since 2000.

LaFleur replaces Jonathan Gannon, who was fired on Jan. 5 after a 15-36 record over three seasons.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said after Gannon was fired that he expected the new coach to lead a quick turnaround.

LaFleur agreed, calling the NFL a “bottom-line business,” but added there is a lot of work to do before discussing postseason goals.

“I’m not even worried about the first game in September,” LaFleur said. “I’m worried about building relationships with these guys, building the best staff we can, improving the roster because we owe it to these guys and then getting going.”

The Rams had one of the NFL’s top offenses under LaFleur in 2025, averaging nearly 400 total yards and more than 30 points per game with a core group that included veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua. They fell one game short of the Super Bowl, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 31-27 in the NFC championship game.

In Arizona, LaFleur inherits some intriguing offensive players, including All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and running back James Conner.

Arizona also has the No. 3 overall pick in April’s draft.

LaFleur made it clear that he believes the Cardinals can be a good football team in the near future. Arizona struggled to win close games last season, suffering through a five-game losing streak that was decided by a combined 13 points, including three on last-second field goals.

“I’ve seen it first hand, I know what’s on this roster,” LaFleur said. “There’s a lot of reasons I’m so thrilled to be in this seat. … We’ve got to figure out what those little edges are to get us over and that’s what we intend to do.”

The biggest questions on Arizona’s roster surround quarterback Kyler Murray, whose future with the franchise is in flux. The 28-year-old has played seven seasons in the desert since being selected with the No. 1 pick in 2019 but has been to the playoffs just once, losing in the wild-card round to the Rams in 2021.

LaFleur said he’s been in contact with Murray and praised the quarterback’s ability, though he didn’t shed much light on his role next season.

“I have a lot of respect for him as a player,” LaFleur said.

Murray played in just five games last season because of a foot injury, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s in the middle of a $230.5 million, five-year contract that could last through 2028.

Jacoby Brissett started the final 12 games of the season, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 TDs and eight interceptions but winning just one game. He’s also under contract next season.

Matt LaFleur — who recently hired Gannon to be the Packers defensive coordinator next season — was in the front row of Tuesday’s news conference. He said his younger brother is ready for the challenges ahead.

“I’m really excited for his opportunity,” Matt LaFleur said. “He’s earned it. He’s done it the right way. He’s been himself throughout this whole journey, knowing that there’s no shortcuts and you’ve got to put in the work.

“I think he’s going to do a great job.”

