Christian McCaffrey wins 2025 Salute to Service award for supporting military veterans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is the USAA 2025 Salute to Service award winner.

McCaffrey beat out Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson to win the award announced on Wednesday.

The award recognizes the “exceptional efforts by members of the NFL family to honor and support the military community.” McCaffrey will be recognized at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation launched an initiative, 23 and Troops, in 2021, that offers a medically based, holistic approach to support Special Operations forces veterans healing from post‑traumatic stress. The program has contributed nearly $700,000 to military support efforts, including $250,000 to REBOOT Recovery and a recent $250,000 partnership with Resilience Code to provide veterans with a full year of personalized medical care. The foundation has also eased seasonal burdens by covering holiday layaway balances for 515 military families.

McCaffrey also regularly connects with active-duty personnel, veterans, and families.

“This honor means a lot because it reflects the strength, sacrifice, and resilience of the men and women who serve our country,” McCaffrey said. “Football has given me a platform, and I believe it comes with a responsibility to serve others the right way. As an athlete, I’ve been fortunate to have access to the best care and recovery resources available, and I believe our service members and veterans deserve that same level of intentional support as they heal from both the visible and invisible wounds of service.”

USAA, a provider of insurance, banking and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in McCaffrey’s name to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to McCaffrey’s military charity of choice.

This is the second straight year a 49ers player won the award with tight end George Kittle winning last year.

