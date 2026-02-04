Man charged in armed robbery of NFL player at New Jersey home

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of an NFL player at a New Jersey home last year.

The man faces two counts of robbery and conspiracy stemming from the Feb. 15 robbery in Morristown, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. He was charged Jan. 15 after being identified as a suspect through electronic evidence, prosecutors said.

The man was in jail on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest, and a judge ruled Monday that he will remain in custody until his trial on the robbery charges.

The player, whose name was not released, was a member of the New York Jets at the time, prosecutors said. He had been in New York City with friends and had just returned home when a vehicle blocked him into the driveway around 8 a.m. Four masked men, each armed with a handgun, then exited that vehicle and robbed the player and his driver before returning to their vehicle and fleeing.

The robbery remains under investigation, prosecutors said, and anyone with information is asked to contact their major crimes unit. They did not comment on whether any other suspects have been identified or charged.

The incident was one of several robberies that have targeted American pro athletes in recent years. The victims include NFL quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes and NBA players Luka Doncic and Mike Conley Jr.