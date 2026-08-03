Receiver Mike Evans misses practice for the 49ers with a strained quadriceps

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Mike Evans missed practice for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday because of a strained quadriceps in the latest injury to hit the team’s receiver room.

Evans was able to attend practice as a spectator and even caught a couple of passes on the side during a special teams drill. But his absence left the Niners extremely short-handed at receiver.

Projected starter Ricky Pearsall is already done for the season because of an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament last season that hasn’t healed and requires surgery. The team’s top draft pick, De’Zhaun Stribling, has missed the past two practices with tightness in his hamstring, and veteran Christian Kirk has been out since straining his calf in the team’s first practice this summer.

Recently signed Deebo Samuel took part in his second practice since returning to the 49ers on a one-year deal but the team is counting heavily on Evans this season to be quarterback Brock Purdy’s No. 1 target on the outside.

Evans, who turns 33 later this month, signed a three-year, $42.5 million deal with San Francisco in March after spending his first 12 seasons in Tampa Bay. He became the first player in NFL history to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 11 seasons, making six Pro Bowls.

But he has been hampered by injuries the past two seasons, missing three games in 2024 and nine last season because of a hamstring injury and broken collarbone. Evans had only 30 catches for 368 yards and three TDs last season.

The 49ers are also short-handed at running back with rookie Kaelon Black missing practice after hurting his adductor on Saturday. Jordan James is out with broken ribs and Isaac Guerendo is on the physically unable to perform list after injuring his pectoral muscle in the offseason.

The Niners did get defensive linemen C.J. West and Romello Height back at practice but are still missing safety Malik Mustapha (hamstring), defensive lineman Keion White (adductor), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, and defensive linemen Cameron Sample (knee) and Gracen Halton (knee).

The 49ers have also been without their head coach for the start of training camp as Kyle Shanahan has been recovering from a concussion suffered in a car crash on July 14. Shanahan once again came out during practice to watch as assistant head coach Chris Foerster ran the session.

Shanahan even addressed the full team after practice and keeps making steps toward his return.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer