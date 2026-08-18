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New York Giants are signing running back Najee Harris, AP source says

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By AP News
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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Running back Najee Harris is signing with the New York Giants, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not yet been announced. The 28-year-old worked out for the team on Monday.

Harris is coming off tearing his left Achilles tendon on a noncontact play in a game on Sept. 21 while with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Giants coach John Harbaugh said Harris is not 100% healthy and expected it to be a process to get him up and going if signed. As a result, it was not immediately clear how soon Harris would participate in training camp practices.

Harris is not far removed from four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons with Pittsburgh from 2021-24.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

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