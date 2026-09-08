Patriots make Christian Gonzalez the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, AP sources say

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has the long-term job security he’s been seeking all offseason.

Gonzalez has agreed to a four-year, $135 million contract with the New England Patriots that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the contract. One of the people said Gonzalez is getting $102 million guaranteed.

Gonzalez celebrated his new pact with the Patriots, reposting a report of the deal and writing, “Thank You Lord!” along with two praying hands emojis.

Gonzalez surpassed Devon Witherspoon’s new contract from the Seattle Seahawks. Witherspoon received a four-year, $132 million deal with $101 million guaranteed last month.

The Patriots and Seahawks meet in a Super Bowl rematch to kick off the NFL season on Wednesday.

A first-round pick by Bill Belichick in 2023, Gonzalez was a second-team AP All-Pro in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl in 2025.

The Patriots picked up Gonzalez’s fifth-year option in April, meaning he will make just over $18 million in the final year of his rookie deal in 2027. The new pact will then begin in 2028.

Gonzalez has maintained the same posture throughout the negotiation process that began in March, showing up for all team activities since mandatory minicamp in May. But the length of the contract talks and his absence on the sideline for preseason games — even though New England’s starters didn’t play in any of the three — created some uncertainty about whether he’d be available for the regular season if the situation wasn’t resolved.

“Like I’ve said over these past weeks, days that I’ve talked to ya’ll, I’m focused on one day at a time. Kind of like, every other week, that’s how this business goes,” Gonzalez said over the weekend.

The Patriots now will have the anchor of their secondary, who since playing in only four games as a rookie in 2023 after a shoulder injury has started 30 games of the past two seasons, logging two interceptions and 21 pass breakups.

But the 2025 Pro Bowler’s ability to lockdown opponents’ top receiving threats is a metric that doesn’t show up on a stat sheet. In last season’s Super Bowl loss to Seattle, Gonzalez served as the primary defender on Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijigba, helping hold him to four receptions for 27 yards on 10 targets.

Team owner Robert Kraft said in July that they had offered Gonzalez a contract that would make him the highest paid player in history at his position, but the two sides continued to differ on the exact terms of a new deal.

Those differences have now been resolved, just in time for the new season.

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AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer