NFL offenses provide one of the highest-scoring opening weeks in history

Top photos from the first Sunday of the NFL season

Offenses didn’t need any time to shake off the rust.

They lit up the scoreboard in one of the highest-scoring opening weeks in NFL history.

The Bears beat Carolina 59-37, falling three points shy of tying Atlanta’s 53-year-old record for the most in Week 1. The game featured 1,030 total yards and the most combined points (96) ever in an opener.

Josh Allen led the Bills to a stunning performance against Houston’s once-stingy defense in a 36-31 road win. The Texans allowed the second-fewest points (17.4 per game) and fewest yards (277.2 per game) in 2025. But Allen threw for 334 yards and Buffalo scored on eight of its 11 possessions before kneeling down to win coach Joe Brady’s first game.

Ten teams scored more than 30 points, and six had at least 24 in the first half.

Maybe starters don’t need to play in the preseason. Quarterbacks were in midseason form as 13 posted a passer rating over 100.

All those joint practices must have benefited offenses more than defenses.

One of Chicago’s team goals set by coach Ben Johnson is to break the NFL record for most points in a season. Johnson believes the Bears still have room to improve despite scoring touchdowns on their last four drives.

“There’s still a number of things on there that I didn’t love just from the sideline perspective,” Johnson said.

Entering the Broncos-Chiefs game on Monday night, teams have combined to score 750 points. The record in Week 1 is 791 in 2012.

Here are 10 takeaways from Sunday’s games:

Caleb in control

Caleb Williams kicked off his second season in Johnson’s offense playing like a guy who is going to be an MVP candidate. He made precision throws, big plays with his legs and was in command for Chicago’s offense from start to finish.

Ravens were dominant

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens were impressive in a 41-23 victory at Indianapolis, giving coach Jesse Minter his first win. Baltimore has high expectations and the team’s core players were spectacular.

Jackson, who dealt with injuries last season, played like a two-time MVP. The 32-year-old Henry ran like he’s 22. Zay Flowers had a career day.

The Colts have now lost eight straight games after starting 8-2 last year. Quarterback Daniel Jones was ineffective in his first game back from a torn Achilles, and the defense was poor.

Impressive debut for John Harbaugh’s Giants

John Harbaugh had a better day than brother Jim. Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants defeated Dallas 28-20 in their first game with their new coach. The Giants played like Harbaugh’s old Ravens teams. They controlled the ball for almost 37 minutes and kept Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ playmakers off the field.

Mike McDaniel’s offense fizzled

Justin Herbert and the Chargers had an inconsistent start in Mike McDaniel’s first game as offensive coordinator and the Cardinals pulled off the biggest upset of the week with a 26-14 win in Los Angeles.

Rookie coach Mike LaFleur had an excellent game plan and QB Jacoby Brissett executed it well to lead Arizona, which was a 9 ½-point underdog.

Big plays boost Philly

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were up and down in offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s first game, relying on big plays to overcome inconsistency. Hurts made enough splash plays to lead Philadelphia to a 24-22 win that was secured by the defense stopping a 2-point conversion. Saquon Barkley got half of his 83 yards rushing on a 42-yeard carry. He’s going to need more running lanes.

Packers still can’t win without Micah

The Packers knocked Kyler Murray out of the game and had a 12-point lead in the second half only to see Carson Wentz rally the Vikings to a 39-22 victory. Green Bay fell to 0-6 without All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is still recovering from ACL surgery. Jordan Love and the offense can’t afford to continue having so many miscues.

Bengals torment Baker Mayfield

The Bengals bolstered a defense that desperately needed a makeover and it paid off early. Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen and other new starters harassed Baker Mayfield throughout the game in a 33-27 victory. Mayfield lost three fumbles in his first game since signing a new contract. Joe Burrow didn’t have to be prolific thanks to Tampa Bay’s four turnovers.

Shough matures on the spot

The Saints’ comeback bid fell short in overtime when coach Kellen Moore went for the victory and the 2-point conversion was stopped by Detroit. But Shough’s performance is reason for optimism. He overcame a poor start, showed poise, maturity and had a strong finish to help New Orleans rally from a 21-0 deficit.

Same old Watson

Deshaun Watson’s stat line don’t tell the true story. The Browns were overmatched and overwhelmed by the Jaguars, 34-10. It’s hard to imagine Watson will start Cleveland’s home opener in Week 3.

Last ride needs help

Aaron Rodgers began his last season in the NFL with a win in his reunion with coach Mike McCarthy. The Steelers beat the injury-depleted Falcons and third-string QB Cooper Rush 20-13. Rodgers is clearly comfortable in McCarthy’s offense and the 42-year-old still is an elite passer. But DK Metcalf struggled and the run game was lackluster.

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By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer