49ers score TDs on 1st 5 drives to beat the Dolphins 35-13

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey became the fourth-fastest player in the Super Bowl era with 100 career touchdowns, Brock Purdy played a near-perfect game and the San Francisco 49ers overwhelmed the Miami Dolphins 35-13 on Sunday.

The 49ers (2-0) showed no signs of fatigue after beating the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in the opener in Australia and began the season with back-to-back wins of at least 20 points for the first time in franchise history.

They scored touchdowns on their first five drives and dominated the Dolphins (0-2), who spent the week since losing the opener in Las Vegas by practicing in nearby Napa.

Avoiding the travel was little help to an overmatched Miami team that came into the season with a record of more than $180 million in dead money on the salary cap.

Purdy went 20 for 22 for 287 yards, two touchdown passes and one TD run, completing 18 straight passes at one point. He connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle and a 6-yarder to Kyle Juszczyk on the first two drives of the third quarter to break the game open.

McCaffrey scored on a pair of 1-yard runs to give him 100 touchdowns in 114 games, with only LaDainian Tomlinson (89 games), Emmitt Smith (93) and Shaun Alexander (96) getting their faster in the Super Bowl era.

Malik Willis went 14 for 23 for 197 yards for Miami but took four sacks and was unable to lead a touchdown drive until his 77-yard pass to Ryan Miller with 2:30 remaining in the game.

Both defenses struggled to get off the field in the first half with the main difference being the Niners finished off their drives with touchdowns. Riley Patterson missed a 51-yard field goal on Miami’s opening drive and the Dolphins settled for two field goals in the red zone on their other two possessions in the first half.

San Francisco got in the end zone with McCaffrey scoring on a 1-yard run and Purdy on a 2-yard run on the two drives for the 49ers, who led 14-6 at the half.

Injuries

Dolphins: RB Jaylen Wright (stinger) left in the first half. … WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) left in the second half.

49ers: WR Demarcus Robinson (right ankle) left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return. … WR Mike Evans left in the second half with a hip injury. … DT James Thompson Jr. (ankle) also left the game.

Up next

Dolphins: Host Kansas City on Sunday.

49ers: Host Arizona on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer