LA Rams sign Brandon McManus, their third kicker in 2 weeks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran Brandon McManus on Tuesday to be their third kicker of the season.

McManus will begin his 13th NFL season with the Rams (2-4), who cut struggling kicker Harrison Mevis last week. Los Angeles then lost replacement Blake Grupe for the season when he tore a knee ligament while making a tackle on kickoff coverage in his debut during last Sunday’s 18-16 loss to Arizona.

McManus spent the past two seasons with Green Bay, and he began his career with nine seasons in Denver. He won a Super Bowl ring as the Broncos’ kicker in the 2015 season.

The Packers dropped McManus in the offseason after he missed two field-goal attempts and an extra point attempt in their 31-27 playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. He lasted just one season with Green Bay after agreeing to a three-year, $15.3 million contract in March 2025.

McManus has made 297 of his 362 field-goal attempts during his career while missing only 10 of his 384 extra point attempts.

McManus will be the Rams’ sixth kicker in less than 3 1/2 seasons since they allowed Matt Gay, the kicker on their Super Bowl-winning team in the 2021 season, to leave as a free agent in early 2023.

Mevis’ four missed field-goal attempts this season are only part of the Rams’ comprehensive struggles on special teams during their dismal start to a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations. Los Angeles has struggled badly on kick coverage, and Grupe got hurt only because he was forced to stop a long return on the ensuing kickoff after he made his first field goal for his new team.

McManus resumed his NFL career in Green Bay in October 2024 after two women sued him and the Jacksonville Jaguars in May 2024, alleging he sexually assaulted them when they were working as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ trip to London during the 2023 season.

The Washington Commanders released McManus after the lawsuit was filed, but the NFL said its investigation did not find sufficient evidence McManus had violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The women’s lawsuit also was settled before he signed with the Packers.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer