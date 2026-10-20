Wide receiver-needy Steelers bring back veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marquez Valdes-Scantling is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers signed the veteran wide receiver to their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of a trip to Paris to take on New Orleans.

The 32-year-old Valdes-Scantling spent a portion of the 2025 season in Pittsburgh, catching 10 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in five games before adding three receptions in a first-round playoff loss to Houston.

Pittsburgh is in need of help at wide receiver after Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson were both placed on injured reserve in the past week, leaving little experienced depth behind DK Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard, who combined for 22 catches in a comeback win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Steelers are Valdes-Scantling’s third team in less than two months. He was released by Dallas in late August then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in September, catching two passes for 22 yards in three games before being released last week.

Valdes-Scantling has a history with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers going back to their time together in Green Bay. Valdes-Scantling had 123 receptions in four seasons with the Packers from 2018-21.

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