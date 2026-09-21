Drew Lock connects for 3 TDs with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks roll past Cardinals 31-7

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Lock threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a stellar first start subbing for the injured Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks continued their dominance over the Arizona Cardinals with a 31-7 win on Sunday.

The defending Super Bowl champions have now won 10 straight over their NFC West rival dating to 2022 and closed this one by scoring the final 24 points. Smith-Njigba finished with nine catches for 155 yards and the career-high three TDs in one of the best performances of his four-year career.

Arizona has lost eight straight games at home in a streak that’s lasted 360 days. The Cardinals finished with just 150 total yards.

Lock got off to a good start, taking advantage of a busted coverage by the Cardinals’ secondary and hitting a wide open Smith-Njigba in stride for an 82-yard touchdown on the team’s second offensive play of the game for a 7-0 lead. Early in the third quarter, he found the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year on a crossing route for a 7-yard score and a 14-7 advantage.

That Seattle touchdown was set up by some good fortune on the opening kickoff of the second half. Rashid Shaheed fumbled on the return, but teammate Chazz Surratt picked up the ball and ran 35 yards all the way to the Arizona 37.

Seattle safety Julian Love intercepted Jacoby Brissett on the ensuing drive, making a spectacular sliding catch as he got his hand under the ball just before it hit the ground. It gave the Seahawks (2-0) great field position again at the Arizona 44, which they parlayed into Jason Myers’ 33-yard field goal and a 17-7 lead.

Smith-Njigba’s third touchdown came early in the fourth quarter when Lock threw a perfectly placed ball for a 12-yard strike and a 24-7 lead.

The Cardinals (1-1) opened the season with an impressive 26-14 road win over the Chargers in first-year coach Mike LaFleur’s debut, but couldn’t recreate that success against the talented Seahawks defense. Brissett threw a 2-yard touchdown to All-Pro tight end Trey McBride to tie the game at 7-all on the first play of the second quarter.

Seattle had a chance to retake the lead late in the second quarter but couldn’t ram the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line on fourth down. The game stayed tied going into halftime, but it was all Seahawks after the break.

Brissett threw for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Rookie Jeremiyah Love led the team with 29 yards rushing and McBride caught eight passes for 41 yards.

Lock made his first start since the final week of the 2024 season, taking over for Darnold, who suffered a glute injury in the opener against New England. The 29-year-old played most of that game and performed well, completing 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries

Seahawks: DL Brandon Pili was evaluated for a concussion. RB Jadarian Price left in the second half with a chest injury.

Cardinals: CB Max Melton left in the third quarter with a toe injury. CB Will Johnson left with a neck injury in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Seahawks: At Washington next Sunday.

Cardinals: At San Francisco next Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer