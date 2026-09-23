Panthers place RB Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve, set to miss 6 weeks, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers placed backup running back Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve with a groin injury on Wednesday.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Brooks will have surgery Wednesday to repair a core muscle injury that will result in him missing at least six weeks. Brooks is expected to return this season, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has yet to provide any details on how long he will be out.

The Panthers signed safety Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to take Brooks’ spot on the 53-man roster.

Coach Dave Canales said Monday that Brooks had injured his groin late in Carolina’s 34-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He said at the time the team was awaiting the results of an MRI.

Brooks has struggled with knee injuries in the past, limiting his playing time to only five of a potential 36 games since joining the league as a second round pick in 2024.

He tore his ACL during his final season at Texas and then again during his rookie season with the Panthers. The injury forced him to miss the remainder of the 2024 season and all of 2025.

Brooks was used sparingly in Carolina’s first two games of the season.

Chuba Hubbard is Carolina’s starting running back and A.J. Dillon is third on the depth chart.

Among the veteran free agents available to sign with Carolina at running back include Austin Ekeler, who last played with the Washington Commanders in 2025, and Kareem Hunt, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers play at Cleveland on Sunday.

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By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer