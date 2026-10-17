Harrell accounts for 4 touchdowns as Charlotte gets first win, 38-31 over Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Conner Harrell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, leading Charlotte to a 38-31 victory over Temple on Saturday for the 49ers first win of the season.

The game was within one possession until Aiden Bui kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal with 1:48 to play to give the 49ers (1-6, 1-2 American Conference) a 38-28 lead. Temple (2-5, 1-2) quickly responded with a short field goal on third down with 48 seconds to go but the Owls couldn’t come up with the onside kick.

Harrell was 23-of-31 passing for 281 yards. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Eley and 9-yard score to Gus McGee. He also scored on runs of 8 and 10 yards.

The Owls kept pace as Ajani Sheppard threw for 236 yards with a touchdown and ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Peter Clarke had five catches for 127 yards with a 4-yard touchdown reception.

Sheppard’s 7-yard run gave Temple a 14-7 lead at halftime and his 44-yard burst made it 21-21 after three quarters.

Up next

Temple: at East Carolina on Oct. 31.

Charlotte: Home against Tulane on Oct. 30.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.