Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
87.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Harrell accounts for 4 touchdowns as Charlotte gets first win, 38-31 over Temple

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Conner Harrell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, leading Charlotte to a 38-31 victory over Temple on Saturday for the 49ers first win of the season.

The game was within one possession until Aiden Bui kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal with 1:48 to play to give the 49ers (1-6, 1-2 American Conference) a 38-28 lead. Temple (2-5, 1-2) quickly responded with a short field goal on third down with 48 seconds to go but the Owls couldn’t come up with the onside kick.

Harrell was 23-of-31 passing for 281 yards. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Eley and 9-yard score to Gus McGee. He also scored on runs of 8 and 10 yards.

The Owls kept pace as Ajani Sheppard threw for 236 yards with a touchdown and ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Peter Clarke had five catches for 127 yards with a 4-yard touchdown reception.

Sheppard’s 7-yard run gave Temple a 14-7 lead at halftime and his 44-yard burst made it 21-21 after three quarters.

Up next

Temple: at East Carolina on Oct. 31.

Charlotte: Home against Tulane on Oct. 30.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.