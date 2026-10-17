Medders leads Air Force ground attack with 3 TDs in Air Force’s 41-31 win over UNLV

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Quarterback Evan Medders ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and Air Force took control in the fourth quarter to beat UNLV 41-31 on Saturday.

Medders’ 32-yard touchdown run six seconds into the fourth ended a four-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Falcons (5-1, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good, 27-24.

Four-and-a-half minutes later, Medders crashed in from the 1 for a 34-24 lead. Owen Allen’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 41-24 with with 3:53 remaining.

Rocco Conti ran for 103 yards and a touchdown and Allen 96 yards and a touchdown for Air Force.

Jackson Arnold’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Kayden McGee with 1:41 left in the third quarter gave UNLV (4-3, 2-1) its last lead at 24-20. Arnold threw for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Air Force has not fumbled the ball this season, a total of 431 plays. The Falcons have not fumbled since the second quarter against New Mexico in 2025, a streak of 549 total plays.

Up next

UNLV is off next week then hosts Northern Illinois on Oct. 31.

Air Force heads north to face Wyoming on Friday.

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