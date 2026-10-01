Mykel Williams has practice window opened for the injury-riddled 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers moved a step closer to getting a key player back for a change with the team opening the practice window for defensive end Mykel Williams on Wednesday.

Williams took part in his first team practice since tearing his ACL last November to end his rookie season. Williams has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp and is working his way to getting back in the lineup.

The 49ers have a 21-day window to decide whether to activate Williams, who isn’t eligible to play until after missing the game this week against Denver.

The 49ers did have eight players miss practice Wednesday, including running back Christian McCaffrey who was given a veteran’s day off. Three players who left Sunday’s game with injuries also missed practice Wednesday with receiver Mike Evans sidelined with a rib injury, left tackle Trent Williams out with a neck injury and linebacker Dre Greenlaw out with a quadriceps injury.

Williams is expected to be able to play this week, while the status for Greenlaw and Evans remain uncertain with coach Kyle Shanahan hopeful they will be able to practice later this week.

Defensive lineman Keion White (hamstring) and receiver KhaDarel Hodge (knee) also were out Wednesday, while defensive lineman Romello Height was limited after missing last week’s game with a broken hand.

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa (calf) and James Thompson Jr. (ankle) also missed practice and aren’t expected to play this week.

The 49ers are eager to get Williams back soon with Bosa hurt and several other defensive linemen dealing with injuries. Williams was the 11th overall pick in 2025 and made an immediate impact on San Francisco’s run defense last season before getting hurt. The 49ers improved their yards per carry allowed by 0.28 per carry before his injury. Williams has 20 tackles, with 19 pressures, four tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

“We already saw it last year and just his ability, especially in the run game, just being heavy handed, setting the edges and getting off a block, making plays in that way and then developing his pass rush toolbox,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “His mindset is exactly right. I’ve seen him all offseason here training, working super hard to get back. I’m so happy for him to be able to be back out there on the field and get ready to ultimately help us when it counts.”

The Niners also brought in more potential help at receiver with Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson all on injured reserve and Evans’ status uncertain.

San Francisco signed Dante Pettis to the practice squad, reuniting with the team’s second-round pick in 2018. Pettis had 38 catches for 576 yards and seven TDs for the Niners from 2018-20 before being cut by San Francisco. He has played for the Giants, Chicago and New Orleans since then.

“I’ve always loved Dante,” Shanahan said. “Dante’s a great dude. He’s got a lot of ability. He’s done some really good things since we let him go, other places. Someone we tried to bring back during training camp when we had some guys down and tried again this time and this time it worked out.”

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer