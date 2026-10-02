Aaron Donald out, Puka Nacua returns for Rams’ game against Eagles on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Donald will miss the Rams’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday because of a sore back, while Puka Nacua will return after missing two games because of a hip and groin injury.

Donald did not practice all week and coach Sean McVay officially ruled him out Friday. A three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, Donald has four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in two games after ending his two-season retirement.

McVay said the Rams (1-2) were erring on the side of caution with Donald and that the 35-year-old defensive tackle probably could have played through the injury if needed.

“We have to protect him from him,” McVay said. “This guy will do everything (to play) and that much more.”

Nacua had five receptions for 74 yards in the season opener against the 49ers but missed games versus the Giants and Broncos after hurting himself in practice on Sept. 17.

“Just in some of the change of direction stuff, some of the stuff in my hip area just was not feeling great,” Nacua said. “It was causing me some pain and some restriction in some of my movements.”

The Rams also ruled out tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder), while tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) and outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (groin) is questionable.

McVay also said wide receiver Alex Bachman will likely be called up off the practice squad to contribute on special teams after return specialist Xavier Smith was waived on Friday.

The decision to move on from Smith came one day after special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was critical of his performance while also ruling out replacing the third-year wide receiver from Florida A&M. Smith’s status had been in question since he muffed a punt leading to a Seattle touchdown in the Seahawks’ 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC championship last season.

“We just need better production out of that position,” McVay said. “That’s exclusively what it was.”

“We weren’t thinking about it when (Ventrone) talked to you guys yesterday. And as you get a chance to kind of take a step back, evaluate the totality of our group — what’s the best way to try to be able to put together all three phases? Did feel like that was in the best interest of the group, and that was kind of what went into it.”

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press