VCU Rams (2-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (5-0)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays VCU after Elijah Mahi scored 26 points in Santa Clara’s 90-85 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Broncos are 4-0 in home games. Santa Clara is fourth in the WCC scoring 86.6 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

VCU finished 28-8 overall last season while going 7-3 on the road. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press