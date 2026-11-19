OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens are deactivating cornerback Marlon Humphrey for this weekend’s game at Carolina after the veteran said on a podcast that “criminals” are among the things Baltimore is best at making.

Coach Jesse Minter announced the move Thursday and said Humphrey was sent home and would not practice.

Humphrey apologized for the comments Wednesday, and Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said a verbal apology was “not enough.”

“They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said on the podcast. “Yeah no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.”

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