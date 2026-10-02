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Ravens’ Trey Hendrickson to miss game against Titans after having a procedure on his finger

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By AP News
APTOPIX Ravens Cowboys Football

APTOPIX Ravens Cowboys Football

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson will miss Sunday’s game against Tennessee because of a finger injury.

Coach Jesse Minter said Hendrickson had a procedure to fix the issue and will not play.

“We think it will be very, very short-term,” Minter said Friday. “But just in a quick way to get that fixed and get him back, I think that is going to be best for us moving forward.”

The Ravens signed Hendrickson in the offseason to boost their pass rush. He has one sack through three games.

Centers Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) are both out, too. Receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is listed as questionable, but he played in Week 3. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) is also questionable after missing last week’s game.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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