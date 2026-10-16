Lamar Jackson ruled out for 2nd straight week as the Ravens prepare to take on the Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out again this weekend because of an ankle injury.

This year, there’s no doubt who his primary backup is.

Tyler Huntley will have another chance to shine in relief of Jackson after the two-time MVP quarterback was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Cleveland. Huntley won both his starts for the Ravens a season ago, and he also led Baltimore to an overtime win at Atlanta last weekend.

“The preparation and work that we do during the week (helps),” Huntley said Friday. “Just getting ready for the game so you can feel at ease while you are going through the scenarios.”

The Ravens ruled out Jackson, center Cam Jurgens (concussion), tight end Matthew Hibner (hand) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle) for this weekend.

When Jackson was hurt in Week 4 last season, the Ravens started Cooper Rush and lost their next two games, falling to 1-5. Then they switched to Huntley, who won a big home game against Chicago. Later in the season, Huntley guided Baltimore to a win at Green Bay as well — but the Ravens ended up falling short of the playoffs.

Last weekend, Baltimore overcame a late eight-point deficit and beat the Falcons 30-23. Huntley threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns. The man they call “Snoop” is a big reason the Ravens (4-1) are showing little panic as they await Jackson’s return.

“He’s a really good player, and he’s got a great demeanor. He’s got great poise. He has great respect amongst his teammates,” first-year coach Jesse Minter said. “He’s just cool, calm, collected, confident — that to me, that’s infectious. When he’s in there, that’s kind of how the guys feel, and it’s really no different with Lamar.”

An undrafted rookie in 2020, Huntley made 10 starts for the Ravens — including one in the playoffs — through the 2023 season. That postseason start came at Cincinnati in January 2023. He played well enough to give Baltimore a chance, but with the game tied in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball on a quarterback sneak at the goal line, and the fumble was returned the other way for a Cincinnati touchdown. The Ravens lost 24-17.

Miami signed Huntley from Baltimore’s practice squad in September 2024. He made five starts that season for the Dolphins and was with the Browns last year before being cut and rejoining the Ravens.

Since the start of last season, Huntley has been sharp when called upon, completing 78% of his throws and posting a passer rating of 105.6.

“We won’t bat an eye with ‘Snoop’ being in there,” Minter said. “We’ll go shoot our shot this week.”

This week’s game is a reunion in more ways than one. Huntley faces the Browns, a team he spent time with during the 2024 and 2025 preseasons. And Cleveland’s coach is Todd Monken, who was Baltimore’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

“I’m more grateful and blessed to be where I am right now,” Huntley said.

Jackson was hurt while taking a sack near the end of the first half in Week 4 against Tennessee. He hasn’t practiced since.

“It’s day by day, I would say,” Minter said. “I think it’s just a decision for his best interest. That’s really what every decision’s always going to be about.”

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By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer