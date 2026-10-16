Jonathon Cooper is back for the Broncos, but the NFL’s personal conduct review isn’t over

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper was removed Friday from the commissioner’s exempt list, which had kept him out of the team’s first six games. He’ll be eligible to play in the Broncos’ next game at Arizona on Oct. 25.

The league said its review of Cooper’s conduct for potential violation of its personal conduct policy after a pair of domestic violence arrests in June remains ongoing and is unaffected by Cooper’s status change.

Cooper faces numerous charges, including one of felony strangulation of his then-girlfriend. His trial has been scheduled for March 2-4.

“Playing in the NFL and representing the Denver Broncos is a privilege I do not take for granted,” Cooper posted on Instagram shortly after his reinstatement. “I’m grateful to ownership, my teammates, coaches and everyone in the organization for their support as well as Commissioner (Roger) Goodell and the league for the opportunity to return.

“Over the last several months, I’ve spent a lot of time working to better myself. That work will continue,” Cooper added. “My focus is on being the best person, father, teammate and member of this community I can be. I will show that commitment through my actions every day.”

Cooper was placed on the exempt list on Aug. 30 and missed Denver’s first six games. The Broncos are coming off a 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night that improved their record to 4-2.

Cooper, 28, was arrested on June 4 following an argument and physical confrontation with his then-girlfriend that eventually resulted in a felony charge of strangulation. He was arrested again a week later after violating a protection order by trying to contact the woman, according to the arrest affidavit.

If Cooper is ultimately suspended by the league, his six-week absence would essentially be time already served up to six games. But he would have to repay any game checks he received while on the exempt list because suspended players can’t be paid. If any suspension exceeds six games, he’d have to miss more games.

Cooper, who’s making $12 million this season, had been allowed to attend meetings and work out at team headquarters but was ineligible to practice during his time on the exempt list. He can resume practicing under a one-week roster exemption when the team returns from a long weekend next week.

Cooper’s replacement in the starting lineup, Jonah Ellis, appeared to suffer a potentially serious injury in the final minute of regulation Thursday night when he was rushing Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Ellis’ right leg bent back awkwardly on the play and he hopped to the sideline, never putting any weight on his right leg.

The Broncos have provided no updates on the status of Ellis, who had one of five sacks of Darnold on Thursday night.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer