Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson inactive against Rams because of personal reasons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson was a late scratch for Sunday’s game against the Rams for personal reasons.

Johnson was a surprise addition to the inactive list hours before kickoff.

The 36-year-old Johnson missed four days of training camp this week for personal reasons. Johnson said in training camp that his 14th season would probably be his last.

Johnson was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2022. He earned second-team honors in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Johnson took a leave of absence during the 2021 season as he dealt with anxiety and depression and has since shared his story at mental health clinics in the area.

He said in training camp that his leave had more to do with family issues, specifically taking care of his parents, and that his priorities had shifted more toward life outside football.

Eagles rookie Markel Bell, a third-round pick in the 2026 draft, will start for Johnson.

The Eagles already had ruled out wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a hamstring injury and linebacker Zack Baun, who has a concussion and also missed practice this week.

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