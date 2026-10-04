Taylor runs for 2 TDs and Colts beat Commanders 30-13 in London

LONDON (AP) — Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones ran one in and Indianapolis beat Washington 30-13 after the Commanders lost yet another quarterback to injury on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Marcus Mariota, who was starting in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, left the game after Washington’s second drive because of a knee injury. The veteran quarterback was sacked and didn’t return for the Commanders (1-3).

Third-string rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw his first NFL touchdown pass to cut Indy’s lead to 17-13 in the third quarter, but the Colts (2-2) answered with Spencer Shrader’s 52-yard field goal and Jones’ 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Taylor rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries as the Colts overcame two turnovers from Jones, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 134 yards with an interception and a fumble.

Kaliakmanis threw a costly interception early in the third quarter and the Colts quickly capitalized. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies picked off Kaliakmanis’ pass at the Washington 27 and returned it to the 20. Taylor’s second 5-yard run of the game made it 17-6.

Kaliakmanis bounced back on the next drive, though, hitting Treylon Burks on a 47-yard touchdown pass that closed the gap to 17-13. Burks got past cornerback Sauce Gardner and found space before hauling in the deep ball.

Shrader later added a 44-yard field goal — his third of the game — to extend Indy’s lead to 30-13.

Kaliakmanis completed 15 of 33 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and the interception.

The Colts led 10-6 at halftime after Taylor’s first 5-yard touchdown run — which he celebrating by pantomiming drinking tea — and then Shrader’s 48-yard field goal.

The Commanders failed to capitalize on two red zone opportunities in the first quarter, settling for field goals.

Odafe Oweh drove Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann backward into Jones causing the quarterback to fumble on Indy’s first drive. Oweh then recovered it at the 21. The Commanders had fourth-and-2 from the 13 but opted for Drew Stevens’ 31-yarder.

Washington then stalled at the Colts 5 on their next drive. On third down, Mariota was sacked at the 11 by Adetomiwa Adebawore and Laiatu Latu. Mariota walked off gingerly to the sideline, and another Stevens field goal made it 6-0, but the quarterback didn’t return.

Attendance was 60,907 for the 13th NFL game played at Tottenham. The league had recently reduced remaining ticket prices to 79 pounds ($105) including for some high-end seats. Attendance has never been below 60,000 in previous games. The venue opened in 2019 and features an NFL field below the Premier League team’s moveable soccer pitch. It was 70 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff.

Injuries

Colts: LT Bernhard Raimann was hurt early in the third quarter.

Commanders: In addition to Mariota, WR Jaylin Lane was evaluated for a concussion … DE Charles Omenihu had a groin problem… S Tyler Owens left with a hamstring injury.

Up next

Colts: at Pittsburgh next Sunday.

Commanders: host New York Giants next Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer