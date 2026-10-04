Rams rally behind Stafford, Williams from 10 points down in 4th quarter to beat Eagles 24-20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns in the final four minutes as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 on Sunday.

The Rams (2-2) had struggled offensively all afternoon and a win seemed out of reach until late in the fourth quarter, when Eagles coach Nick Sirianni decided against kicking a chip-shot field goal that would have made it a three-score game and instead went for it on fourth down.

The Eagles (2-2) failed to convert, giving the Rams new life.

Stafford and the Rams were aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty that helped them cap a 98-yard drive on Williams’ 1-yard TD run with 3:59 left that made it 20-17.

The Eagles — who failed to convert a single third down on 12 tries — punted to set up Stafford for the winning drive. He connected with Puka Nacua three times and had a clutch 8-yard scramble on the 10-play, 79-yard march, and Williams finished it off when he broke a few tackles for a 7-yard touchdown with 1:10 remaining.

The Rams have seen their share of blown late leads of late under coach Sean McVay and Sirianni was 4-0 lifetime against his coaching counterpart.

Just don’t call this one an upset. Sportsbooks had installed the Rams as road favorites.

Jalen Hurts was sacked twice on Philadelphia’s final possession and had a desperation pass knocked down. He threw two touchdown passes to Darius Cooper in the first half but finished just 12 of 27 for 93 yards.

Stafford was 32 of 51 for 317 yards and two interceptions. His picks led to 10 Eagles points in the first half and Philadelphia led 20-10 at halftime.

The Eagles entered with a depleted roster that had them down six starters. That number increased to 10 as star running back Saquon Barkley was among the Eagles who got hurt as the team prepares for a trip to London next week.

Injuries

Rams WR Konata Mumpfield suffered a shoulder injury.

Barkley injured his right hamstring. Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell suffered a knee injury and linebacker Jonathan Greenard left with an ankle injury. Tank Bigsby, who replaced Barkley, needed help off the field after a hard tackle late in the game.

Up next

The Rams host Buffalo on Monday, Oct. 12.

The Eagles play Jacksonville next Sunday in London.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer