Puka Nacua shows he’s still the catalyst of the Rams’ offense in comeback win after injury absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most of the headlines involving Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua this year have been about off-field issues, from a lawsuit to a stint in a rehab to injuries in training camp and the regular season.

On the field, there’s no doubt about how significant Nacua is to the team’s success. That was made clear again in the Rams’ 24-20 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“He’s such an energy spark for us, obviously,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “He made some tough catches late in the game for us over the middle. Guys were draped all over him. So he played like Puka to me.”

Nacua led the Rams (2-2) with 125 yards receiving on nine catches and had a rushing touchdown on a jet sweep after missing the previous two games because of a hip and groin injury. He also showed his typical toughness in run blocking, helping pave the way for another strong performance by running back Kyren Williams as he scored twice in the final four minutes to give Los Angeles a potentially season-salvaging victory.

“I thought he was really key and critical in those crunch-time moments,” coach Sean McVay said of Nacua.

McVay has built his offense around the all-around skill set of Nacua, as he did previously with Cooper Kupp, the MVP of Super Bowl 56 — embracing their tenacity and physicality in route running and run blocking. Nacua gives the Rams an identity that was lacking even as they piled up solid offensive production in a win over the New York Giants and a controversial loss to the Denver Broncos. He makes the Rams go, particularly Stafford, who is a streaky passer with hot and cold stretches.

But with Nacua making the tough grabs, it helped Stafford lock in for a near perfect fourth quarter, allowing the Rams to get out of the first month of the season still in shouting distance of NFC West rivals San Francisco and Seattle.

After traveling to Australia, then to the altitude of Denver and now across the country, all while navigating a spate of injuries accumulated along the way, they are in a solid position to build with more stability ahead in schedule and personnel.

What’s working

The defense put the clamps on the Eagles in the second half, forcing three three-and-outs and stopping them on fourth down on their other three possessions while allowing just 67 yards. They didn’t allow a third-down conversion (0 for 12), something the Rams had not accomplished since the 2017 season opener against the Colts. It was a strong response following a poor second half in the defeat to the Broncos.

What needs help

Despite significant investments in time and personnel following last season’s devastating breakdowns on special teams, that unit continue to be poor. Harrison Mevis missed a 48-yard field goal, punter Ethan Evans remains erratic and a 41-yard punt return led to the Eagles’ first touchdown. The Rams showed they won’t stand pat by releasing return specialist Xavier Smith on Friday and more moves could be coming following another lackluster showing.

Stock up

Myles who? OLB Byron Young has stepped up while Garrett has been out following knee surgery, posting 2 1/2 sacks and two tackles for loss against the Eagles. When the Rams finally deploy Young, Garrett, Aaron Donald and Kobie Turner together, the unparalleled pass rush quality of that quartet is going to make it nearly impossible for opposing quarterbacks to operate.

Stock down

Davante Adams caught four of his nine targets for 32 yards as it remains a challenge for McVay and Stafford to feature the veteran wideout and Nacua at the same time. Adams had 15 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns in his previous two games when Nacua was out, holding up his end against the NFL’s top corner in Denver’s Pat Surtain II. Getting the best out of Adams and Nacua could take this offense to another level.

Key injuries

McVay is hopeful Donald (back) and CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) could play against the Bills. The Rams’ offensive line depth might get a boost with rookie OT Keagen Trost (hamstring) and reserve OL Justin Dedich (hand) eligible to return to practice and potentially come off injured reserve this week.

Key number

100 — The Rams had eight penalties for 100 yards in Philadelphia, giving them 31 flags for 284 yards through four games. It’s uncharacteristic for McVay’s teams to be that sloppy, having been the cleanest in the league last season with 75 penalties for 573 yards.

Up next

The Rams host the Bills on Monday night in what some consider a possible Super Bowl preview. Los Angeles held on for a 44-42 win in December 2024 despite Buffalo’s Josh Allen becoming the first player in NFL history to have three touchdown passes and three touchdown runs in the same game in their last meeting.

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press