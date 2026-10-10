Bills coach Joe Brady rules out DT Ed Oliver and WR Joshua Palmer from playing against the LA Rams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady on Saturday ruled out starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver and receiver Joshua Palmer from playing at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Brady revealed Palmer hurt his shoulder when getting “twisted up” in practice a day earlier. Oliver, meantime, did not practice this week because of a knee injury sustained in the 29-26 loss to New England last weekend.

Oliver will miss his second game of the season after sitting out Buffalo’s 41-31 win over Detroit in Week 2 because of a hip injury. Palmer is listed as Buffalo’s fourth receiver and has two touchdowns on three catches for 80 yards.

Brady listed starting receiver DJ Moore (shoulder), nickel cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) and defensive lineman Landon Jackson (knee) as questionable. He said starting cornerback Christian Benford is set to play after missing one game with a toe injury.

With Palmer out and Moore’s status uncertain, Brady said rookie fourth-round pick Skyler Bell will be active for the first time this season.

Buffalo is 3-1 and the team will stay in Southern California next week to practice before traveling to play Las Vegas on Oct. 18. The Bills will then return home to enter their bye week.

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