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Two ejections on opening kickoff of Eagles-Jaguars game in London

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By AP News
Eagles Jaguars Football

Eagles Jaguars Football

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LONDON (AP) — A 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown nullified and two players ejected.

It was quite a start to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a would-be touchdown, but it was called back because of offsetting penalties including a hold by Jacksonville’s Branson Combs.

Meanwhile, there was a scrum at midfield, with pushing and shoving on both sides.

When the dust settled, two players were ejected: Jacksonville’s Bryan Thomas Jr. and Philadelphia’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

And then the teams did the kickoff all over again.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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