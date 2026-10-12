Wil Lutz’s field goals help Broncos surge past winless Chargers in 4th for 23-17 victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Wil Lutz kicked a go-ahead 19-yard field goal with 5:07 remaining, lifting the Denver Broncos over the winless and mistake-prone Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 on Sunday.

Lutz’s 36-yarder with 1:08 left extended the lead and finished a run of 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for the Broncos (3-2).

Denver earned its first division win and first victory at SoFi Stadium since 2023 with coach Sean Payton calling the plays. He took those duties away from offensive coordinator Davis Webb earlier in the week. The Broncos won without injured cornerbacks Pat Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs).

The Chargers also started 0-5 in 2023, the year before coach Jim Harbaugh took over. They came in with a decimated offensive line that featured four rookies trying to protect quarterback Justin Herbert, who was 14 of 24 for 121 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception while getting sacked five times.

Courtland Sutton caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix, tying the score at 17 midway through the fourth. The Broncos got the ball back after Herbert came up short on fourth-and-1, and the Chargers sputtered the rest of the way.

The ensuing LA drive fell apart when Herbert got sacked for an 8-yard loss at his 24-yard line by Zach Allen, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Que Robinson.

After Lutz’s field goal, Herbert fumbled but recovered, then scrambled up the middle for a 12-yard gain before getting intercepted by Brandon Jones on fourth down.

The Chargers took a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter on Kimani Vidal’s 42-yard TD run the first play after Tuli Tuipulotu forced and recovered a fumble when Nix tried to scramble.

Nix was 16 of 27 for 123 yards and a TD.

The Chargers tied the game 10-all on Hayden Rucci’s first career TD, a 7-yard pass from Herbert in the third. Playing his 100th career game, Herbert set up the score with a quarterback sweep. With Charlie Kolar blocking, Herbert ran 23 yards to the Denver 7 for the first down.

The Broncos took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after Kolar’s first career fumble. After a face mask penalty by the Chargers, J.K. Dobbins scored a 2-yard TD — his first rushing score of the season.

The Chargers cut the lead to 7-3 on Cameron Dicker’s 42-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Lutz’s 42-yard field goal gave Denver a 10-3 lead on its next possession, when Jim Harbaugh twice unsuccessfully challenged calls, making him 16 of 45 on challenges in his NFL career.

Injuries

Broncos: S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) went out in the third quarter and did not return.

Chargers: WR Tre’ Harris went out in the third quarter. … LB Bud Dupree (neck) left in the second quarter and did not return.

Up next

Broncos: Host Seattle on Thursday.

Chargers: Visit AFC West-leading Kansas City on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer