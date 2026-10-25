Michael Penix Jr. throws 3 TD passes, Falcons force 4 turnovers to give 49ers first loss, 29-20

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes, Atlanta scored 13 points off four turnovers and the Falcons handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss, 29-20 on Sunday.

San Francisco (6-1) was already thin at wide receiver before its offense faced additional limitations when running back Christian McCaffrey missed much of the first half with a thigh injury.

Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels intercepted Brock Purdy’s pass intended for Jordan Watkins with 2:34 remaining. It was Purdy’s second interception. Daniels then recovered a fumble by George Kittle with less than a minute remaining.

The 49ers had only six turnovers in their first six games.

Penix threw scoring passes to tight ends Nick Muse and Kyle Pitts before giving Atlanta (3-4) a 26-14 lead with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Drake London in the fourth quarter. Penix completed 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards with no interceptions.

The 49ers’ comeback attempt was hurt when a lengthy review by the officials took away Purdy’s apparent 23-yard touchdown pass to Watkins. Following the ruling, Purdy was sacked on fourth down by Za’Darius Smith.

Purdy’s 1-yard scoring pass to fullback Kyle Juszcyk with 5:05 remaining cut Atlanta’s lead to 26-20 before Eddy Pineiro extra-point attempt was wide left — his fourth miss of the season.

A shanked punt by Atlanta’s Jake Bailey allowed San Francisco to start a possession at its 47 with about four minutes remaining. The 49ers wasted the excellent field position and opportunity to mount a go-ahead drive when Purdy threw his second interception that led to Nick Folk’s 31-yard field goal.

Purdy completed 27 of 40 passes for 288 yards with one touchdown and the two picks.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 63 yards as the Falcons snapped a two-game skid. McCaffrey was limited to seven carries for 39 yards.

McCaffrey’s backup, Kaelon Black, lost a fumble at the Atlanta 29 that was recovered by Gervon Dexter Sr. in the second quarter. A long Atlanta drive set up Nick Folk’s 33-yard field goal.

In the third quarter, Jessie Bates III intercepted Purdy’s pass at the Atlanta 10 to set up the touchdown drive capped by the scoring pass to London.

The 49ers leaned heavily on McCaffrey on their opening touchdown drive. McCaffrey had two catches for 40 yards, including a 24-yard gain to the Atlanta 5. He had four carries for 29 yards, including a scoring fourth-down leap over the pile from the 1.

McCaffrey had a 5-yard catch on the 49ers’ next drive before leaving the game with the thigh injury. He was listed as questionable to return as he was examined in the injury tent. McCaffrey emerged, put on his helmet and tested the thigh by running on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Black’s 30-yard scoring run on the first play of the second quarter gave San Francisco a 14-3 lead. McCaffrey returned for the second half and was used as a decoy on some plays.

Injuries

49ers: Depth was an issue at wide receiver with starters Mike Evans (Achilles tendinitis) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) inactive. Safety Marques Sigle (ankle) also was inactive.

Falcons: Cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) started after coming off injured reserve but his brother, rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell (back), was inactive.

Up next

49ers: Following a bye week, host Las Vegas on Nov. 8.

Falcons: Visit Tampa Bay next Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer