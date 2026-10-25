Singletary’s 30-yard run in OT gives Giants 27-21 win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Singletary’s 30-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the New York Giants to a 27-21 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Cam Skattebo had a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and his 42-yard scamper to set up Singletary’s game-winning run. He had 17 carries for 124 yards after not having a carry last Sunday following a costly fumble two weeks ago.

J.J. McCarthy moved the ball effectively for the Giants (4-2-1) in his first start of the season after coach John Harbaugh benched Jameis Winston. He was 20 of 28 for 252 yards in the stadium in which he won the national title with Michigan in January 2024.

The Texans (2-5) got the ball first in overtime, but New York’s defense forced a three-and-out with Kayvon Thibodeaux dropping a potential interception on second down.

C.J. Stroud had two touchdown passes but finished with a season-low 153 yards passing as the Texans failed to move the ball for most of the second half.

They tied it at 21-all on Xavier Hutchinson’s 3-yard grab with just under a minute to go.

The Giants didn’t get into field-goal range before time ran out to send it to OT.

The Giants took a 21-14 lead when Skattebo broke multiple tackles on a 16-yard touchdown run with about nine minutes remaining and celebrated with a backflip.

Tank Dell had one reception for 43 yards and returned a punt for 14 yards in his return after missing almost two years recovering from a gruesome knee injury.

The Texans had trouble moving the ball after halftime and punted on their first three possessions after the break before the touchdown by Hutchinson.

Marvin Harrison Jr. scored a touchdown in the second quarter in his second game with the Texans after a trade with the Cardinals two weeks ago.

The Texans were up 3-0 after an early field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn when the Giants took the lead when Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored on a 2-yard run.

That TD was set up by a 42-yard reception by Malik Nabers the play before.

A 57-yard field goal by Fairbairn cut the lead to 7-6 with about nine minutes left in the second quarter.

New York padded the lead when Winston plunged in from 1-yard out for a touchdown about 3 ½ minutes before halftime. McCarthy found Thomas Fidone II wide open for a 29-yard gain two plays earlier to put the Giants in scoring position.

Stroud found Harrison in the back of the end zone on a 6-yard TD with about 30 seconds left in the second quarter. Cade Stover’s reception for the 2-point conversion tied it at 14-all.

The Giants had a chance to take the lead after that but Dominic Zvada’s 44-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right. It was his second miss of the game after his 56-yard attempt late in the first quarter was also wide right.

Injuries

Texans WR Jaylin Noel left in the fourth quarter with a toe injury.

Up next

Both teams are off next week before the Giants visit the Eagles on Nov. 8 and the Texans visit the Chargers that day.

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By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer