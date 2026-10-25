Matthew Stafford breaks Rams franchise record for touchdown passes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matthew Stafford added another milestone to his NFL career on Sunday, throwing his 155th touchdown pass for the Los Angeles Rams to break the franchise record.

Stafford surpassed Roman Gabriel, who threw 154 TD passes for the Rams from 1962-72.

He broke the record with an 11-yard strike to Puka Nacua in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, his third TD toss of the first half.

Stafford threw a league-leading and career-best 46 touchdown passes last season and won his first MVP award. The 18-year veteran had 282 TD passes in 12 seasons with Detroit before he was traded to Los Angeles.

He is sixth on the NFL career list for TD passes and trails only Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers among active players.

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By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press