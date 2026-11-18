SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening points streak to 23 games, and the Edmonton Oilers continued their sizzling start by beating the rival Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

McDavid now has 13 goals and 42 assists, and the 23-game streak to start a season ties Wayne Gretzky for the fifth-longest in NHL history. Only Gretzky (51- and 30-game streaks), Quebec’s Mats Sundin (30) and Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemieux (28) had longer streaks to open a season.

Vasily Podkolzin scored twice, while Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, which lost the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup finals to Florida. Devon Levi got the win in net for the Oilers, improving to 10-1-0 on the season.

Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third period for Florida, which trailed 4-0 entering the final minutes. It was his first multi-goal game of the season.

Edmonton (17-3-3) won its sixth straight and has 37 points through 23 games, tying for the second-most in team history.

The 55 points through 23 games have McDavid in elite company. Only two other players — Gretzky and Lemieux, both doing it on three occasions — have managed that many points this quickly into a season.

Lemieux was the last to do it, posting 66 points through 23 games in 1995-96.

The Panthers were again without forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand, who have both been sidelined for all but two games of the season. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said both are expected to meet with physicians later this week, an indicator that their returns to the lineup could be looming.

Up next

Oilers: Visit Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Panthers: Host Buffalo on Saturday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer