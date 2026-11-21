TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — John Alan Richter threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Adjatay Dabbs, senior Reice Griffith kicked a career-high four field goals and Toledo beat Bowling Green 19-0 on Friday night for the Rockets’ fifth consecutive win.

Toledo (9-2) is tied with Western Michigan, Buffalo and Ohio — which the Rockets play in the regular-season finale — atop the Mid-American Conference at 6-1. The top two play the MAC Championship game Dec. 5 in Detroit.

Bowling Green (3-8, 3-4) was 1 of 12 on third-down conversions, 0 for 2 on fourth down and went three-and-out four times. The Falcons had one first down in the first quarter, three in the first half and finished with nine. The

Griffith was good from 46, 29, 39 and 42 yards. He missed a 43-yard attempt a little more than 4 minutes into the game.

Bryson Hammer returned a short punt 12 yards to the Falcons 35. After an incompletion on first down, Richter pumped once and then threw and arcing pass to Dabbs who made a contested catch in the front of the end zone to give Toledo a 16-0 lead with 46 seconds left in the first half.

The Falcons put together an eight-play, 51-yard drive (their longest by either count) in the second quarter, aided by Nakai Amachree’s 20-yard run on the first play and Austin Novosad third-and-3 pass deep down the middle to Joseph Saffold for 21 yards. BGSU’s only trip beyond the Toledo 34-yard line ended at the 14 with a missed 32-yard attempt byTravis Kenner that bounced off the left upright.

Up next

Bowling Green: Hosts UMass in the regular-season finale on Nov. 28.

Toledo: Visits Ohio next Friday.

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