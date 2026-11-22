KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes slinging touchdown passes to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs dominating long stretches with an underrated running game.

And an opportunistic Kansas City defense that can make life downright miserable for opposing offenses.

It’s been the same formula for nearly a decade now.

Rarely has it worked better than Sunday.

Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in just over three quarters, Kelce hauled in two of the TD passes, and the Chiefs whipped the woebegone Arizona Cardinals 34-7 — their third straight lopsided win heading into a crucial five-game stretch.

The AFC West-leading Chiefs (8-2) head to Buffalo for a Thanksgiving night showdown between Super Bowl contenders. Then, after heading back across the country to face the Rams, the Chiefs play the Bengals, Patriots and 49ers in quick succession.

“I’m excited for the rest of the season,” Mahomes said, “but it all begins Thursday night.”

Kansas City hopes to have running back Kenneth Walker back for that stretch after missing his second game to a groin injury.

Emmett Johnson filled in again Sunday, and just like in last week’s blowout of Atlanta, the fifth-round pick out of Nebraska proved to be a load for the Cardinals. He carried 23 times for 105 yards while reaching the end zone for the fourth straight game.

The Chiefs, who have won three straight by an average of 24 points, finished with 435 yards in a game they easily could have overlooked. They held Arizona to just 205, and 72 of that came on a fourth-quarter drive that ended on downs.

“That comes from the locker room. The senior leadership,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “They understand where we’re at in the season. Every game counts. They hear it from the coaches, but hearing it from your peers is important. They don’t let anything slide.”

The injury-plagued Cardinals (3-8) planned to start Carson Beck at quarterback for the second straight week, but the rookie was ruled out Saturday because of back spasms. They ended up turning to 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson, their fourth starter in four games, who had joined his 15th franchise when Arizona claimed him off the Bengals practice squad a couple of weeks ago.

Johnson ended up 18 of 31 for 155 yards with a touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko. He also was sacked three times.

“It’s been one helluva stretch for us. It’s been one helluva stretch really since Week 2,” said Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, whose team has managed 16 points total in the past three games. “We’ve done some good, but more bad. But we have six weeks left.”

The Cardinals have lost six of their past seven against the Chiefs, and they have never won in five tries at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We made some plays here and there, and showed flashes,” Johnson said, “but flashes against good teams don’t get you nothing.”

The tone was set in the first 15 minutes, when the Chiefs ran 27 plays for 152 yards and the Cardinals ran just four for 13.

Kansas City opened with a 72-yard march that ended with Kelce’s first touchdown reception, then put together an 80-yard drive that Johnson capped with his short TD run. After the Cardinals answered with a touchdown of their own — on a 10-play, 63-yard drive that proved to be their only real bright spot — the Chiefs tacked on two field goals and another touchdown.

The first field goal came after Kansas City stuffed Arizona on fourth down. The second came after a three-and-out gave the Chiefs the ball with just over a minute left in the first half, and Mahomes and Co. got them within Harrison Butker’s range.

The Chiefs’ embattled kicker was perfect Sunday, hitting both of his field-goal attempts and all four PATs.

Arizona held the ball for less than 10 minutes in the first half and gained a mere 78 yards, and things weren’t a whole lot better after the break. The Cardinals punted on their first three possessions before that fourth-quarter drive that ended on downs.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, added a 97-yard touchdown drive. It ended on the first play of the fourth quarter, when Xavier Worthy outran a linebacker on a dump-off pass to make it 34-7, and it proved to be the final play for Mahomes and several other starters.

“I’ll make it to bedtime tonight, put the kids to bed,” Mahomes said, “and then I’ll be onto Buffalo.”

Injuries

Cardinals: LB Cody Simon left in the third quarter with a calf injury.

Chiefs: TE Noah Gray left in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. FB Ben VanSumeren hurt his knee.

Up next

Arizona begins a three-game homestand against Washington next Sunday.

Kansas City heads to Buffalo on Thursday night.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer