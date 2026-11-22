LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lincoln Kienholz threw a season-high five touchdown passes and Louisville’s defense forced four turnovers Saturday night as the 21st-ranked Cardinals rolled to a 42-10 victory over Pittsburgh.

Facing the nation’s second-stingiest rushing defense, the Cardinals (8-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 23 CFP) needed their quarterback’s arm to earn their sixth straight win.

Kienholz completed 25 of 41 passes for 309 yards, with three of his five scoring throws coming in the second half. After halftime, he completed all nine passes for 149 yards.

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm praised Kienholz for battling in the first half and coming out strong in the second.

“That’s a testament to his work ethic, his toughness, his want to win,” Brohm said. “He’s been a great teammate. He responds to coaching. He wants to do special things and do his part.”

Mistakes led to all the first-half points for both teams. Louisville forced three Pitt turnovers, with two fumble recoveries in Panthers territory leading to touchdown tosses by Kienholz.

The Panthers (6-5, 3-5) managed just 89 yards in the first two quarters, but the defense forced Kienholz to fumble. Isaiah Neal scooped up the ball and scampered 31 yards for a tying score with 9:22 left in the half.

Louisville was driving in the final minute of the second quarter when Alex Sanford picked off Kienholz at the Pittsburgh 29 and returned it 43 yards with 51 seconds remaining. A holding penalty and a sack cost Pitt 11 yards, but Antonio Chadha still made a 57-yard field goal as time expired to cut the deficit to 14-10.

The kick was a yard short of the school record, which Chadha shares with two others.

Louisville had 160 yards of offense in the first half but netted zero on the ground thanks to three Panthers sacks. The Cardinals finished with 396 yards, including 87 rushing.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi praised his defense’s performance, but acknowledged that Louisville holding the ball for nearly 21 minutes in the second half and more than 39 minutes for the game wore that unit down.

The Cardinals’ final score, a 1-yard plunge by Keyjuan Brown with 3:19 left, came on a 68-yard drive that took 15 plays and 10:16.

“We really did absolutely nothing on offense,” Narduzzi said. “Disappointing. I don’t know what to say. … Left the defense hanging out there all day.”

The takeaway

Pittsburgh: The Panthers were beaten for the fifth time in six games and looked lost on offense, which picked up just 150 yards. That was Pitt’s worst performance in 15 years.

Louisville: Despite the win, the Cardinals were eliminated from playing in next month’s ACC championship game. They have five straight seasons with eight or more wins.

Quarterback dilemma

Holden Gernier was a game-time decision for Pitt, and the fifth-year quarterback got the start after missing last week’s loss to Florida State due to a thigh bruise that hospitalized him.

He completed 12 of 20 passes for 80 yards but also threw a couple of interceptions. Panthers freshman Corey Dailey entered late in the third quarter and finished 3 of 8 for 22 yards.

Narduzzi was noncommittal about who will start next week.

“We’ll get the tape watched and figure out who gives us the best chance to win a football game,” he said.

Decision delayed

Saturday was senior night for Louisville. Kienholz, who has a year of eligibility remaining, did not take part.

After the game, the transfer from Ohio State declined to make any announcement about his plans for 2027. He added that two of his agents were on hand Saturday to watch him play.

“I’m kind of out of it,” the quarterback said. “It’s more of just those guys kind of figuring out those things, so I can focus on football.”

Through 11 games, Kienholz has completed 67.5% (206 for 305) of his passes for 2,739 yards and 20 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 108 times for 392 yards and 11 scores, and that includes a season-worst 11 carries for minus-16 yards on Saturday.

Up next

Pitt travels to Cal for its regular-season finale next Saturday.

Louisville ends its regular season with a visit to No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press