CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Donovyn Omolo threw for 148 yards and a touchdown, and he sealed the game on a 12-yard sneak in the closing seconds as Central Arkansas beat No. 14 Austin Peay 24-17 on Saturday night in coach Nathan Brown’s final contest with the program.

It was announced on Sunday that Central Arkansas and Brown mutually decided to part ways at the end of the season. Brown led the Bears for the past nine seasons, winning the Southland Conference in 2019 and ASUN Conference in 2022 and appeared in the FCS playoffs in 2019.

Trailing by a touchdown, Austin Peay started its final drive at its own 20 with 1:47 remaining and three timeouts. After picking up a pair of first downs, Central Arkansas DB Marcus Washington intercepted a pass over the middle with 51 seconds left and the Bears took over at their 35-yard line.

Omolo scrambled up the middle on third-and-five with 45 seconds left and Central Arkansas ran out the clock. Omolo finished with 96 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Jalen Washington had a team-high 148 yards rushing for Central Arkansas (5-7, 3-4 United Athletic Conference), which won three straight to close the season. Tight end Que Tillman threw a 67-yard touchdown pass, and Tyrell Pollard had eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Parson was 13 of 28 for 155 yards with an interception for Austin Peay (8-4, 4-3), which has losses to Vanderbilt and top-seeded Tarleton State. Kaden Williams had 67 yards on three carries, with a touchdown.

Austin Peay was limited to just 13 first downs and 251 yards of total offense.

Up next

Austin Peay: Awaits selections for the FCS playoffs.

Central Arkansas: Season is over.

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