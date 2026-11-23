MEXICO CITY (AP) — San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz broke and dislocated his left ankle in the second quarter of a 35-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

McKivitz got rolled up on at the end of a 4-yard run by Christian McCaffrey and his teammates immediately reacted. Left tackle Trent Williams slammed his helmet to the ground and the 49ers players went to a knee as the medial staff came out to treat McKivitz.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said it was a similar injury to the one that ended linebacker Fred Warner’s season last October.

“That was really crushing,” Shanahan said. “Colton has had an unbelievable year. It was tough to see him go down like that.”

McKivitz was taken off the field on a cart and received a warm ovation from the crowd in Mexico City. Williams gave McKivitz a hug and words of encouragement before he left the field.

McKivitz has been a key part of a San Francisco offensive line that has helped fuel one of the league’s best offenses. He hadn’t missed a snap all season and came into the week with the longest active consecutive streak of snaps (270) without allowing a quarterback hit among all tackles.

“It’s brutal, man,” running back Christian McCaffrey said. “He’s somebody that is one of the heart and souls of this team. A guy who shows up every day with the right attitude. He’s the standard, and we’re going to really miss him.”

He was replaced by Vederian Lowe, who has played only 36 offensive snaps this season.

The 49ers have started the same five offensive linemen every game this season and the only previous time anyone left for an injury came in the second half of Week 3 when Williams went out with a stinger against Arizona.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer