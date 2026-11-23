MEXICO CITY (AP) — After waiting four years for the NFL to return, fans in Mexico City made sure the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings experienced an authentic fiesta atmosphere on Sunday night.

Accompanied by mariachi music blasting through the public-address system, a raucous crowd of 85,612 fans — many wearing the 49ers’ red and gold — turned Estadio Azteca, host of three World Cups, into a massive celebration for first regular-season game in Mexico since 2022, when the 49ers faced the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners’ Mexican fans got their wish as San Francisco rolled to a 35-10 victory.

“That crowd was unbelievable. The way that they showed energy from the time we got here until the final whistle was unbelievable,”said San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers are already one of the two most popular teams in Mexico and the team is trying to increase their fan base in the country through the global markets program.

“I’ll play here whenever they want me to play here. I love it here. I hope they send us back here year in and year out as long as I’m playing for the Niners,” said the 49ers tight end George Kittle, who donned a custom made lucha libre wrestling mask at the press conference.

It was a complete home-field advantage. It was 97% Niners fans. They were loud the entire game.

According to the NFL office in Mexico City, since their previous visit in 2022, the team has asked them to play in the country.

“Our Mexican fan base is unbelievable. They show up in San Francisco, they show when we go to LA, they definitely showed up in Mexico City,” said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Latin music, including banda, pop and Spanish rock, got the crowd dancing inside the stadium, which was renovated for this summer’s World Cup. The renovation, which lasted nearly two years, delayed the NFL’s return.

“It’s a privilege to play in this stadium. There’s so much history,” said the Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. “I wasn’t quite sure what it was going to feel like, but it truly felt like an away game with the way they brought the energy for the 49ers”.

The league has an agreement guaranteeing games through 2028, and according to NFL Mexico managing director Arturo Olivé, there are plans to seek an extension.

“The fans were next level, I wish they were rooting for us instead of the 49ers, but, the energy, the whole entire game, and the electricity from the entire stadium was great,” said Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Warner and his Mexican moment

Before the game started, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner emerged from a tunnel waving a Mexican flag.

Beloved by Mexican fans, Warner has Mexican heritage and visited Estadio Azteca earlier in the year to cheer for Mexico in two knockout-stage World Cup matches — one against Ecuador and another against England.

“It was so special being here in 2022, running that flag out to start the game and having the ability to do that again this week or this game was super special,” said Warner, who was wearing a Mexican national team jersey at the press conference. “The energy that the fans had all night long was a big reason why we won tonight”.

Warner’s grandfather was from Mexico and he was raised in California with Mexican family customs and cuisine. He celebrates his heritage on and off the field, including by displaying the Mexican flag on his helmet.

Sebastian Valdez, an undrafted player who started the season on the 49ers’ practice squad, also took time to enjoy visiting the country where his parents were born.

Before warmups, the 6-foot-3, 301-pound defensive lineman known as “Mexican Hulk” stepped onto the field and waved to cheering fans.

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By CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ

AP Sports Writer