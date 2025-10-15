Angel City forward Christen Press announces her retirement from soccer

Angel City forward Christen Press has announced her retirement from professional soccer following the National Women’s Soccer League season.

The 36-year-old Press won Women’s World Cup titles with the United States in 2015 and 2019 and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Over a decade with the national team, she appeared in 155 matches, scoring 64 goals and 43 assists.

Press played professionally in Sweden and has played in the NWSL for the Chicago Red Stars, Utah Royals and Angel City, in addition to a stint with Manchester City.

A native Californian, Press was Angel City’s first signing in 2022. She scored two goals in eight games with the team before tearing the ACL in her right knee. She had four surgeries before returning last season.

“It’s hard to find the words to say goodbye to a sport that has defined my life for over three decades. Football has given me everything, and I will miss being on the pitch so very much. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and community for this beautiful ride,” Press said in a statement released Wednesday.

Press is one of the founders of RE-INC., both a commercial and advocacy platform for equity issues, and she hosts the popular women’s soccer YouTube series The RE-CAP Show with fellow former national team player Tobin Heath, her wife. Heath retired earlier this year.

Press was among the national team players who fought for equal pay and advocated for better pay and playing conditions in the NWSL.

Press announced her retirement on Good Morning America on Wednesday. Angel City will honor her on Sunday when the team hosts the Portland Thorns.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer