Lyon loses to Nice and misses chance to top Ligue 1

NICE, France (AP) — Seven-time champion Lyon missed the chance to leapfrog Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 after slumping to a second straight loss on Saturday.

Lyon could have taken command of Ligue 1 with a win at Nice following PSG’s 3-3 home draw with Strasbourg, but instead fell 3-2 despite dominating for long spells on the French Riviera.

The visitor quickly fell behind when Nice defender Melvin Bard connected with a fine cross by Sofiane Diop in the fifth minute.

Lyon controlled much of the first half and deservedly equalized near the half-hour mark through a header from Pavel Sulc.

Nice, however, made the most of its rare chances and regained the lead five minutes later as Diop turned from provider to scorer with a fine finish from a tight angle.

Lyon’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles had a penalty kick after halftime but his effort was saved by Nice’s Yehvann Diouf.

Hicham Boudaoui sealed the win with a strike in the 55th. Sulc pulled one back in added time for Lyon but it was not enough.

Nice moved up to eighth, four points behind Lyon, which lagged two points behind PSG.

Later, Monaco traveled to Angers and Marseille chased a fifth straight win in all competitions against Le Havre.

___

