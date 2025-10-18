Napoli lose at Torino after late VAR ruling and ex-star Simeone bags the only goal

MILAN (AP) — Napoli’s exuberant celebrations in Turin turned out to be premature.

Noa Lang’s stoppage time equalizer was ruled out for offside and Napoli lost at Torino 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday, with former player Giovanni Simeone bagging the goal.

Lang thought he rescued a valuable point for the defending champion, in the third minute of stoppages, and celebrated by ripping off his shirt and rushing to the away fans, banging on the barriers. Meanwhile, coach Antonio Conte celebrated wildly with his staff on the sidelines.

But the video assistant referee ruled that Lang was in an offside position when he tapped in the rebound after Matteo Politano’s effort came off the post. The only thing that stood was the yellow card the Dutch player received for taking off his shirt.

It was Napoli’s second defeat of the season and Torino’s second win — the other was against top-of-the-table Roma.

Roma could move three points clear of Napoli later when it faced fourth-placed Inter Milan.

Napoli’s extensive injury list including Romelu Lukaku, Stanislav Lobotka and Amir Rrahmani was added to by key players Scott McTominay — last season’s MVP — and Rasmus Hojlund.

Torino could have taken the lead in the 15th minute but Nikola Vlasic’s effort crashed off the inside of the far post and back across the face of goal.

It took a slice of fortune to break the deadlock when a lucky ricochet off a Napoli player allowed Simeone to spring the offside trap. He shimmied his way through the middle of the area, dribbled past Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and deposited into an empty net.

Simeone didn’t celebrate and held up his hands almost in apology, appearing to have tears in his eyes.

The Argentine spent three seasons at Napoli, helping it to the Serie A title in 2023, and joined Torino on loan with an obligation to buy in August.

Simeone was given a standing ovation by both sets of fans when he was substituted off in the 62nd.

Zero wins

Pisa and Hellas Verona were still searching for their first wins after they drew 0-0 in an early relegation battle.

Pisa has just three points, one fewer than Verona.

Lecce and Sassuolo also played out a goalless draw.

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer