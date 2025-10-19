Nascimento, Paintsil each score a goal, Galaxy beat Minnesota 2-1 in regular-season finale

Skip to main content
By AP News

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Matheus Nascimento and Joseph Paintsil each scored a goal on Saturday night to help the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United 2-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Minnesota (16-8-10) is fourth in the Western Conference and will play fifth-seeded Seattle in the best-of-three first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Nascimento gave LA (7-18-9) the lead for good when he scored on first-touch shot from the center of the area in the 12th minute.

Paintsil, on the counter-attack, outraced the defense down the left sideline and then bounced a low shot off the far post and then slammed home his own rebound to make it 2-0 in the 52nd.

Joaquín Pereyra scored in the fifth minute stoppage time for Minnesota.

A couple minutes later, the Galaxy’s Edwin Cerrillo was shown a yellow card in the 67th and another, resulting in a red, in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

