Niko Tsakiris scores 1st MLS goal, Earthquakes beat Austin 2-1 in regular-season finale

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Niko Tsakiris scored his first career MLS goal in the 77th minute, Josef Martínez also scored a goal and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Austin (13-13-8) is sixth in the Western Conference and will play No. 3 seed Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Tsakiris blasted a free kick from about 10 yards right of the penalty arc that deflected off the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Brad Stuver and slipped inside the near post to give the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead.

Owen Wolff opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. On the counter-attack, Wolff scored on a shot from just outside the area that deflected off a defender into the net to give Austin a 1-0 lead.

San Jose (11-15-8) tied it 1-1 in the 74th on a header, off an entry pass played in by Jack Skahan, by Martínez.

The Earthquakes finished with 63% and outshot Austin 26-4, 10-2 on target.

Stuver finished with eight saves.

