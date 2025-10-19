Dash snaps Current’s 17-match undefeated streak with 1-0 win

Ryan Gareis scored in the 69th minute and the Houston Dash beat visiting Kansas City 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday to snap the Current’s 17-match undefeated streak.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the San Diego Wave clinched a playoff spot with a 6-1 win over the Chicago Stars; and the Orlando Pride won 3-2 at the Washington Spirit.

All three of Kansas City’s losses this season have come on the road.

“This was one of those games, and sometimes things like this will happen,” said Current coach Vlatko Andonovski. “I’m glad it happened now and not two games from now.”

Reigning NWSL MVP and top scorer Temwa Chawinga exited the game in the 29th minute with a leg injury.

Gareis scored with Houston under pressure. Yazmeen Ryan dinked a ball across the face of the goal, and the 26-year-old winger scored from seven yards out with a first-time shot.

Gareis’ goal was one of just three shots Houston attempted in the second half. The Current (20-3-2) outshot the Dash 20-6.

The win keeps faint playoff hopes alive for the 10th place Dash (8-11-6), with one match in the regular season remaining.

Wave clinch playoff spot with rout of Stars

Dudinha scored two goals and the Wave clinched a playoff spot with a 6-1 victory at home over Chicago.

It was the biggest win of the season for the Wave (10-8-7) and the first time they have scored six goals in team history.

The last place Stars (2-12-11) have won just once in their last 21 matches.

The Wave went up 3-0 in the first 18 minutes. Delphine Cascarino scored her fifth goal of the season to open the scoring in the seventh. An own goal by Sam Staab made it 2-0 in the 15th, and Dudinha scored her first in the 18th.

Kristen McNabb headed in a free kick at the back post that was crossed in by Kenza Dali to make it 4-0 just before halftime.

Dudinha scored her second goal to make it 5-0 in the 58th minute.

Bea Franklin scored for the Stars in the 71st before Dali scored in the 83rd to cap the win.

Marta converts for Pride win

Marta converted a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and the Pride beat the Spirit 3-2.

The third-place Pride (11-8-6) are undefeated in their last four visits to Audi Field dating to 2022.

The loss had no impact on the standings for the Spirit (12-5-8), who already locked up the second seed with one regular-season match remaining.

The Spirit took a 1-0 lead when Kerry Abello scored an own goal in the 35th minute.

Abello quickly made amends and tied it 1-1 in the 38th, with a shot on her left foot from just inside the box.

Sofia Cantore put the Spirit back ahead in the 42nd. The Italian international flicked the ball into the goal from a tight angle at the near post with her heel.

At halftime, Pride head coach Seb Hines brought on Marta for Carson Pickett.

Orlando tied it just after halftime when Narumi Miura scored an own goal in the 46th minute via a shot from Marta, who had only been on the field for 52 seconds.

Kysha Sylla fouled Ally Watt in the box, and Marta stepped up to convert the penalty kick.

