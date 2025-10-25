Bayern Munich teenager Karl scores again as winning run continues in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s latest star, 17-year-old Lennart Karl, scored again as his team extended its perfect start to the Bundesliga season by racking up its 13th win in a row in all competitions.

Three days after becoming Bayern’s youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer, Karl hit a curling shot from outside the box for his first Bundesliga goal, Bayern’s third in a 3-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Karl again made an impact almost immediately off the bench, after scoring in the fifth minute against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Despite being last in the Bundesliga and reduced to 10 players after a 19th-minute red card, Gladbach stopped Bayern scoring for longer than any other team has this season.

Just as frustration seemed to be mounting after a Harry Kane goal was ruled offside, captain Joshua Kimmich got the breakthrough in the 64th minute. Set up by substitute Serge Gnabry, who had just come on, Kimmich’s first shot was blocked but he scored off the rebound.

Bayern doubled its lead five minutes later when Michael Olise played a smart pass that gave Raphael Guerreiro plenty of space to score with a low shot.

Soon after, Kevin Stöger hit the post with a penalty which could have brought Gladbach back into the game, before Karl’s goal sealed the win for Bayern.

Leipzig routs Augsburg

Second-place Leipzig kept pace with Bayern, albeit five points adrift, by demolishing Augsburg 6-0. Six different players scored the goals as 19-year-old Assan Ouédraogo scored one goal and set up another.

It’s the fifth loss in eight games for ex-Bayern striker Sandro Wagner in his first job as a Bundesliga coach with Augsburg, and the first time his team has failed to score.

Eintracht Frankfurt bounced back from its 5-1 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League as Jonathan Burkardt scored both goals in a 2-0 win at home over St. Pauli. That ended a four-game winless run for Frankfurt in all competitions.

Also Saturday, Adam Daghim scored the only goal as Wolfsburg beat Hamburger SV 1-0. Hoffenheim won 3-1 against Heidenheim.

Borussia Dortmund plays Cologne later Saturday.

